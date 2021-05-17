Asian stocks mixed after Taiwan, Singapore anti-virus curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Taiwan and Singapore tightened anti-coronavirus restrictions and Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in three months. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended last down 1.4% for its first weekly decline in three weeks. Taiwan and Singapore re-imposed anti-disease restrictions over the weekend following a spike in new infections, raising concern the region’s economic recovery might be pushed back. Their new case numbers were modest compared with India’s thousands, but the rise in economies that appeared to have the disease under control prompted concern.