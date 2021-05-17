Bridge collapse caused 47 train cars to derail

Bridge collapse caused 47 train cars to derailNew
47 cars derailed in Sibley Iowa Sunday due to a bridge collapse.
The derailment caused a diesel fire to break out, sending heavy black smoke into the air.
Osceola County Sheriff's Department says that several crews responded to the scene including a hazmat team.
No one was injured, but some residents and businesses in a 5 mile radius of the accident were evacuated.
the evacuated residents are being housed at the American Legion Hall in Ashton, Iowa.