Bridge collapse caused 47 train cars to derail

47 cars derailed in Sibley Iowa Sunday due to a bridge collapse.

The derailment caused a diesel fire to break out, sending heavy black smoke into the air.

Osceola County Sheriff's Department says that several crews responded to the scene including a hazmat team.

No one was injured, but some residents and businesses in a 5 mile radius of the accident were evacuated.

the evacuated residents are being housed at the American Legion Hall in Ashton, Iowa.