China urges US to play constructive role in Gaza diplomacy

BEIJING (AP) — China is renewing calls for the U.S. to play a constructive role in ending the conflict in Gaza and stop blocking efforts at the United Nations to demand an end to the bloodshed. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China, as rotating head of the Security Council, has urged a cease-fire and the provision of humanitarian assistance, but that obstruction by “one country” has prevented the council from speaking with one voice. The spokesperson says the U.S. should take an impartial position and support the Security Council in promoting the de-escalation of tensions and achievement of a political settlement.