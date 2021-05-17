Glimmer of hope seen in India, but virus crisis not over yet

BENGALURU, India (AP) — A dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope for India, which is suffering through a surge of infections. In the last week, the number of new cases plunged by nearly 70% in the nation’s financial capital, home to 22 million people. After a peak of 11,000 daily cases, the city is recording fewer than 2,000 a day. Even the capital of New Delhi is seeing signs of improvement. But experts say the crisis is far from over in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people, with hospitals still overwhelmed and officials struggling with short supplies of oxygen and beds.