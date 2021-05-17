Jury selection begins for man accused of killing UNI student

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Jury selection begins Monday in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial.

Cristhian Rivera is accused of killing the 20-year-old University of Iowa student. Lawyers will have to whittle down a 175 person jury pool to just 12 and 3 alternates. The trial is expected to last about 2 weeks.

Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018, while running near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her boyfriend reported he was last in touch with her via Snapchat that night.

Tibbetts' body was found a little more than a month later on Aug. 21, 2018, in a cornfield in a rural area outside of Brooklyn. Authorities say Tibbetts was stabbed to death.

The trial has changed locations three times since the summer of 2018, and has endured delays due to the pandemic.

In 2018, the trial was set to take place in Poweshiek County. But that changed in March 2019 because attorneys felt they wouldn't be able to get a fair and partial jury in the county.

So on March 27 2019, it was announced the trial was moving to Sioux City.

And the pandemic played a role in moving the trial out of Woodbury County. In July 2020, court documents claimed both sides would face hurdles with COVID-19 restrictions, and moving the trial would be beneficial.

Eventually the trial was moved to Scott County.