Local nonprofits participate in annual Norfolk Area Big Give

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Monday marks the first day of the annual Norfolk Area Big Give. The event is an online fundraiser for multiple non-profits around the Norfolk area.

Some of the organizations involved are even hosting their own events on the last day of the Big Give, which is May 25. One of those is the Elkhorn Valley Museum. They will be having a drive-thru lemonade stand for $1 per cup on May 25 from noon to four. Leaders there say the money raised will be put to good use.

"Part of that going into the general fund will help to support our educational programming which we try to keep at a minimal cost so that families and people will come in and experience the history of the area and it also will help with offsetting costs of new exhibits," said Libby McKay, the museum's Education Coordinator.

The museum isn't the only organization making fundraising efforts. Liberty Centre Services, a long-time mental health organization in Norfolk, is also participating.

Leaders say they will be selling root beer floats, known as hope floats, and delivering them on the 25th to anyone who orders three or more.

"For us we're raising money for people who need services who there is not a source of funding for that. Either they're unable to pay or there's a source of funding for that particular service that they need and we want to ensure that everybody who lives in Northeast Nebraska has opportunities to receive services to manage their mental health," said Patty Skokan, Executive Director at Liberty Centre Services.

If you would like to order a root-beer float from Liberty Centre Services, the phone number is (402) 860-1586.

Follow this link, to learn more about the Norfolk Area Big Give and make donations to the participating organizations.