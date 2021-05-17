Lots of clouds and a few light showers again Tuesday, better rain chances after

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cloud cover dominated our Monday but rainfall was sparse with only a few sprinkles to light showers making it to the ground.



The cloud cover did hold temperatures in the 60s through the afternoon.



We will not fall off too much overnight as the cloud cover remains mostly in tact; lows will be in the mid 50s.



Tuesday will look a whole lot what we saw today with plenty of cloud cover and a few sprinkles to light showers moving through the area.



Temperatures will go up a couple of degrees as we top out near 70 on Tuesday.



Better chances for rain will move in as we head into the middle of the week.



More on those chances on News 4 Live at Five, News 4 at Six and News 4 at Ten.