May 17: Nebraska reports over 770,000 people fully vaccinated, COVID-19 hospitalizations below 100

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 770,799 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

According to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 52% of Nebraska's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,600,581 vaccine doses. As of Monday morning, 115,239 people are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 222,51 positive cases in the state since the pandemic began.

There are currently 97 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,266 COVID-19 related deaths.

