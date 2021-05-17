Pedicabs launching in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — There’s another option for getting around downtown Sioux Falls. Besides ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, environmentally friendly Pedicabs will soon hit the streets. Pedicabs, sometimes called cycle rickshaws or bike taxis, are three-wheeled vehicles that have seating in the back and a driver in front who will peddle to your destination. Emmett Reistroffer is the founder of the new Sioux Falls Pedicabs. Reistroffer says he became acquainted with pedicabs when he lived in Denver, Colorado. The business will start with two pedicabs, then Reistroffer hopes to have up to four or five cycling the streets by next month.