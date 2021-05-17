Philip Roth biography, pulled last month, has new publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-awaited book about Philip Roth that was pulled last month amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against biographer Blake Bailey has a new publisher. Skyhorse Publishing has told The Associated Press that it will have “Philip Roth: The Biography” out in paperback on June 15. Bailey’s 900-page book was begun in 2012 and written with Roth’s participation. Roth died in 2018. The book was released in early April by W.W. Norton & Company. After the allegations emerged, Norton withdrew the book just three weeks after it was published.