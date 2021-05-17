Ransomware hits AXA units in Asia, hurts Ireland healthcare

PARIS (AP) — Russian-speaking cybercriminals have hit subsidiaries of the Paris-based insurer AXA in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines with a ransomware attack. The hackers claimed to have stolen 3 terabytes of data, including personal health and bank account information of customers and other “reserved” material. In Ireland, meanwhile, the national health service struggled to provide services after a different ransomware gang paralyzed its systems, demanding a $20 million ransom. The Irish government is refusing the pay.