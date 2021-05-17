Small chances of rain turn into better chances by the middle of the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A lot of clouds will be across the region today with a few hit and miss rain showers with highs today in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northern Siouxland will stand the best chance of seeing more in the way of sun.

Most of the showers will come to an end tonight but some patchy fog will be a possibility with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be more of the same with a lot of clouds and a few isolated showers possible with highs in the low 70s.

I'll be taking a look at the rest of the workweek on News 4 today at 5 am on on News 4 at Noon.