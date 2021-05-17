Supreme Court won’t hear case involving the N-word

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to hear a case that would have let the justices decide whether a single use of the N-word in the workplace can create a hostile work environment. The high court said it would not take the case of a former Texas hospital employee who said he was subjected to a hostile work environment, including graffiti in one elevator that used the N-word. As is typical, the court did not comment in turning away the case. Robert Collier said that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at a hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy.” He sued the hospital after he was fired in 2016.