WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on train derailment near Sibley, IA

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - Law enforcement officials and representatives from Union Pacific are expected to provide an update on the train derailment that occurred Sunday morning in Osceola County, Iowa.

No injuries have been reported due to the derailment and crews continue to monitor the fire caused by the incident. As of Monday afternoon, portions of Sibley are still under evacuation orders.