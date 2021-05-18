Andrew Giuliani, son of former mayor, to run for NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Giuliani says he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York. That could set up a battle with third-term incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo. The 35-year-old son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced his campaign in an interview with the New York Post. Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump and has more recently been a commentator for the conservative network Newsmax. He has never before run for public office. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino have previously announced they are also seeking the Republican nomination.