As COVID-19 shots slow, doctors turn to 1-on-1 conversations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of South Dakota residents receiving an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has slowed dramatically in recent weeks. That’s prompting medical experts and community leaders to turn to personal conversations to battle misinformation around getting a shot. Just over 4,000 people statewide received their first shot last week. That’s a big drop-off from the end of March when the state recorded a high mark of over 26,000 people receiving their first shot in a week. But medical providers are planning the next phase of vaccinations around personal conversations and convenience, hoping that trusted doctors and faith leaders can assuage fears.