Belgium envoy’s wife uses immunity in alleged Seoul assault

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say the wife of Belgium’s ambassador to South Korea has invoked her right to diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal charges over allegations she assaulted two employees of a shop in Seoul during an altercation in April. Police say they will formally drop the case soon. The Belgium Embassy said in a text message that Ambassador Peter Lescouhier’s wife has been cooperating with police but declined to comment further. Lescouhier, in an Instagram video last week, issued an apology on behalf of his wife, saying she “might have had her reasons to be angry at the way she was treated in that shop but committing physical violence is totally unacceptable.”