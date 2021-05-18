Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu

The White House says President Joe Biden has expressed support for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden and Netanyahu talked Monday, the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian airstrikes and rocket attacks. Biden’s move signals U.S. concern for an end to Israel’s part of hostilities with Hamas, although it falls short of joining growing demands from other Democrats for an immediate cease-fire. The U.S. says it’s engaging in “quiet diplomacy” in an effort to end the fighting. A White House readout of the Biden-Netanyahu call says Biden also renewed his “firm support” for Israel’s right to defend itself.