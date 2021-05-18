Israel, Gaza violence overshadows Biden’s domestic plans

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s efforts to spotlight his infrastructure plan are being overshadowed by the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians. The conflict sparked protests during the president’s visit to a Ford electric vehicle center in Michigan on Tuesday as the White House faced growing pressure to intervene. Biden is in a two week-stretch in which he hopes to gain Republican support for his $2.3 trillion package. He visited the Ford plant in Dearborn to outline how his plan could help grow an electric car future for the United States. But any presidential script is subject to real world rewrites, and Biden faces pressure to weigh in more forcefully to stop the Middle East violence.