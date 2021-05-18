China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING (AP) — China is protesting the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit in accordance with international law. It says the passage demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. While the strait is in international waters, China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory and regards the U.S. Navy’s presence in the area as a show of support for the island’s democratic government. A spokesperson for China’s Eastern Theater Command says the U.S. actions are sending wrong signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan.