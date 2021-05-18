Drilling Pharmacy administers 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- More and more Siouxlanders are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday Drilling Pharmacy administered its 10,000th dose.

Pharmacy managers say the last year has been challenging, but they are proud of the teamwork that led them to this day.

Sioux City resident Shannon Hess was the recipient of that 10,000th dose.

"It was exciting. It's a big milestone, I think. 10,000, that's a big number and that's something to be said about Drilling and our community. It's fantastic," said Hess.

Pharmacy Manager Christina Plautz says the process leading up to this milestone has been, at times, difficult, but very rewarding for her and the rest of the staff.

"We're really excited to have got to this point, there was a lot of work that went into giving this many. It's exciting that we've been able to do that," said Plautz.

Drilling Pharmacy is still accepting vaccine appointments. Those can be made by going to drillingpharmacy.com.