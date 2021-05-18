Explorer’s Baseball opening day allows for 100% seating capacity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Baseball fans can rejoice because the Sioux City Explorers will allow 100% seating capacity.

Officials say masks and social distancing are encouraged but not required when in the ballpark. For those who want masks and social distancing, there will be a few sections that require and enforce that.

One of the biggest changes in the stadium has to do with food service. Fans can still walk up to the stand and order, pay for, and receive their food all right there.

But they also have the option to download an app called "fanfood".

Fans can select their location, and order food from their phone. It will then be delivered to their seat by stadium staff.

You can look up the Explorers' full season here.