Former Maui Pineapple workers receive $4.8M after abuse case

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. government has collected more than half of a $8.1 million court judgement awarded six years ago to 54 Thai farmworkers abused while working on a Maui pineapple plantation. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the Justice and Treasury departments collected $4.8 million from Maui Pineapple and its entities. The commission will distribute the money to the workers. The agency says the government will continue to collect funds owed the workers until the full judgment is satisfied. Maui Pineapple’s successor company, Maui Land and Pineapple Company, didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.