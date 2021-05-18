Hy-Vee no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee says it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores unless it's required by local ordinances.

The supermarket chain made the announcement Tuesday morning, citing updated guidance from the CDC.

Face masks are strongly recommended for customers who are not fully vaccinated. They are required for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee said it will continue to implement extra safety and cleaning procedures, including keeping plexiglass barriers, self-checkout stations, social distancing signage and hand sanitizer and cart wipes.

Several weeks ago, Hy-Vee also announced appointments are no longer required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacy locations.