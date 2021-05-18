Irish health system struggling to recover from cyberattack

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s health system is struggling to restore its computers and treat patients, four days after it shut down its entire IT system in response to a cyberattack. Thousands of diagnostic appointments, cancer treatment clinics and surgeries have been canceled since a ransomware attack on Friday. Health Service Executive chief clinical officer Colm Henry said Tuesday the attack had had “a profound impact on our ability to deliver care” and the disruptions would undoubtedly “mount in the coming days and weeks.” Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by criminal hackers who scramble data, paralyzing victims’ networks, and demand a large payment to decrypt it. Irish officials are refusing to pay a ransom.