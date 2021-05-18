Judge to hear evidence on actor Danny Masterson rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson should stand trial in the rapes of three women. The 45-year-old Masterson has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles court. He’s been free on bail since his June arrest. At the hearing scheduled to begin Tuesday, prosecutors say they will present evidence that he raped one woman in 2001 and two others in 2003. Masterson’s attorney Thomas Mesereau has said he’s absolutely not guilty and he’s going to prove it. Masterson could get 45 years in prison if convicted.