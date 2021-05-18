Jury picked for man’s trial in 2018 slaying of Iowa student

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has been selected for the first-degree murder trial of the farm laborer charged with killing a University of Iowa student while she was out running in July 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018.

Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday morning at the Scott County Courthouse. The trial is expected to last through next week. You can watch the trial on Court TV's website here.

A prosecutor and Bahena Rivera’s defense lawyer chose the eight men and seven women from a pool of 183 prospective jurors after questioning them on their knowledge of the case, their opinions of his guilt and other subjects.