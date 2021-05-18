Leaders agree in Paris on helping African economies revive

PARIS (AP) — More than 20 African heads of state and top officials from European governments, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to seek an additional $100 billion for reviving Africa’s economies crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the summit Tuesday in Paris. It was aimed at finding ways to help Africa face the crisis and return to growth with the support of international organizations, including the IMF, the World Bank and the African Union. Macron is urging the international community to set a “new deal” for Africa nations. He says the financing needs of the continent are estimated at about $300 billion by 2025.