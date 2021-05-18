Light showers still possible before a better rain chance arrives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today may end up looking a lot like Monday did meaning a lot of clouds will be around with a chance of some sprinkles and light showers with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Most of the clouds will stick around for the nighttime hours and we could see some areas of fog develop with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will give us a better chance of a more substantial rain as showers and thunderstorms will become possible with warmer highs in the upper 70s.

We'll continue to see more chances of thundershowers into Thursday with a smaller chance after that.

I'll have your forecast details on News 4 Today starting at 5 am and also on News 4 at Noon.