More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform. Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said Tuesday that a boat carrying the migrants sank Monday off Sfax, on Tunisia’s southeast coast. He said navy units were sent to search the water for missing passengers. A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said on Twitter that the 33 survivors were all from Bangladesh. The nationalities of the people who died were not immediately clear.