Nebraska authorities searching for missing 11-year-old

LA VISTA, Neb. (KTIV) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in eastern Nebraska for a 11-year-old last seen on Monday.

Authorities are searching for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen from La Vista, Nebraska. He was last seen Monday at 12 p.m. in La Vista.

Ryan is described as a white male, about 5' 8" and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has brown and hazel eyes.

Ryan was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and an Old Navy Shirt.

Authorities say Ryan is autistic. If you see him, please call 911 or the La Vista Police Department at (402) 331-1582.