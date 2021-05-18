Ransomware hits AXA units in Asia, Irish healthcare

BANGKOK (AP) — The Thai affiliate of Paris-based insurance company AXA says it is investigating a ransomware attack by Russian-speaking cybercriminals that has affected operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines. The hackers claimed to have stolen 3 terabytes of AXA’s data, including personal health and bank account information of customers. AXA Partners has provided few details about the Asia attacks. Meanwhile a hospital system in New Zealand said Tuesday that its systems were not working after a cyber attack by unknown actors. It’s unclear if it was linked to an attack targeting Ireland’s health service whose systems have been paralyzed by another ransomware gang that is demanding $20 million in ransom.