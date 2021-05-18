Shark kills surfer off Australian east coast

SYDNEY (AP) — A surfer has been killed by a shark off the Australian east coast. Police said the man had been surfing off Forster, north of Sydney, when he was attacked. Onlookers pulled the man from the water suffering critical injuries to his upper right thigh, and ambulance personnel said he couldn’t be resuscitated. Forster beaches have been closed. A drone deployed afterward showed two sharks in the area. Authorities were working to identify the species. Australia’s most recent fatal shark attack before Tuesday was off the northwest coast in November.