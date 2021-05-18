Egypt’s President has announced the allocation of $500 million for reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip. Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s office said Tuesday that Egyptian firms would contribute in the re-building efforts. Egypt is leading mediation efforts to reach a cease-fire in the latest war between Israel and Hamas. It has also sent trucks carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza and treated wounded people from the latest round of violence in Egyptian hospitals. Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli strikes rained down on Gaza and militants fired dozens of rockets from the Hamas-ruled territory into Israel. President Joe Biden has called for a cease fire.