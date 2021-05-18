Thune has primary challenger for US Senate seat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who describes himself as a ranch-raised South Dakotan plans to challenge John Thune for his U.S. Senate seat in next year’s Republican primary. Mark Mowry doesn’t come from the world of politics. Mowry’s career path includes music, writing, communications and education. Mowry said he does not support defunding law enforcement, but does support managing protests with stronger measures and tough protections of the nation’s borders. He said he believes in small federal government and less federal regulations. Thune was first elected to the Senate in 2004 and currently serves as minority whip.