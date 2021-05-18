‘Unfillable’ memorial honors Texas school shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A memorial honoring the 10 people who were killed during a shooting at a Texas high school in 2018 has been unveiled on the third anniversary of the deadly incident. On May 18, 2018, eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School, when another student opened fire inside the campus about 55 miles southeast of Houston. Thirteen other people were wounded in the shooting. The memorial was unveiled during a ceremony at the school on Tuesday. “The Unfillable Chair” is comprised of an aluminum chair that stands 8 feet tall, with the empty seat being 4 feet wide by 3 feet deep. The names of the victims are displayed on the front of the chair.