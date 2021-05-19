Alaska man seriously injured in mauling after startling bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials say a man surveying land in a wooded area was mauled and seriously injured by an adult brown bear. Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday that Allen Dewitt Minish came across the bear while he was surveying land .The bear charged Minish and he suffered lacerations to his head and puncture wounds. Troopers say the bear left after the brief attack and they they did not find it. Minish is being treated an an Anchorage hospital for what officials described as serious injuries. The mauling took place near the small community of Gulkona, nearly 200 miles northeast of Anchorage.