Arrest made in Lyft driver attack caught on video

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing an Asian American Lyft driver in a Los Angeles suburb during an attack caught on video. The arrest for the May 10 attack in South El Monte was announced Wednesday by the county Sheriff’s Department. Details were to be released Thursday. Authorities say 67-year-old Paul Liao was robbed of more than $1,500 in cash and struck in the face with a gun. Liao, who’s from Taiwan, said the robber asked if he came from China. Investigators had been trying to determine if the robbery was a hate crime.