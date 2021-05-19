Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

President Joe Biden’s efforts to persuade Israel to halt its military strikes in Gaza have plunged the U.S. president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a difficult early test of their long relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, especially when Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president. And their current differences over the war in Gaza create a challenge that Biden was trying mightily to avoid. Early in Biden’s term, foreign policy has taken a back seat. And he had hoped to avoid getting bogged down in an interminable effort to establish a lasting Mideast peace that has proven elusive for leader after leader.