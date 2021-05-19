Dense Fog Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
O’Brien County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal
Nation.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&