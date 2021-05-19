Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory from WED 2:45 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

2:45 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Wayne IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Nebraska, Thurston and Burt Counties. In Iowa,
Monona, Harrison and Shelby Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

ktivweather

