Florida couple pleads guilty to attacking bears with dogs

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A married couple has pleaded guilty to using doughnuts and pastries to lure black bears in rural Florida, allowing packs of dogs to attack them and then posting the gruesome videos on social media. The Ocala Star Banner reports that Charles Scarbrough entered guilty pleas of conspiracy to commit racketeering, animal baiting and unlawful taking of a black bear. He has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Because of that, sentencing was deferred. His wife, Hannah Scarbrough, was sentenced to more than five years of probation on charges of unlawful taking of a black bear and unlawful use of a communication device.