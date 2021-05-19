7 fraternity members plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Seven men have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the fraternity hazing death of a student at a university in Ohio. The men were indicted last month in the March 7 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz. He was a Bowling Green State University student who authorities say was blindfolded and told to drink an excessive and ultimately fatal amount of alcohol during an off-campus hazing ritual. Fraternity members took Foltz to his apartment afterward where a roommate later found Foltz unconscious. He died three days later. The charges vary by student and include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing and violating state alcohol laws.