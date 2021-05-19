Iowa lawmakers approve constitutional amendment on abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa Senate has approved a measure that would put an amendment on the ballot for voters to decide whether the Iowa Constitution provides a right to abortion.

Senators approved the bill by a 30-18 vote Wednesday afternoon, a day after the measure passed the House.

House Joint Resolution 5 must be approved with the exact same language by both chambers in the 2023-24 General Assembly. After that, the measure would then be put on the ballot for voters to decide.

If approved, it would add this amendment to the Iowa Constitution:

To defend and protect unborn children, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion. House Joint Resolution 5

The measure has gone back and forth between both chambers in this legislative session. HJR5 originally passed the House back in January. Iowa Senators then made amendments to the measure and sent it back to the House last month.