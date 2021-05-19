May 19: South Dakota reports 48% of 12 and older population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Wednesday 1,034 more people have completed their vaccine series, meaning 313,526 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This means an estimated 48.05% of South Dakota's 12 and older population have completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 53.15% of this population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 637,039 of its allocated vaccines, with 281,799 being Moderna, 336,226 being Pfizer and 19,014 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the May 19 report, health officials confirmed 33 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 674 active cases in the state, which down 38 from yesterday.

A total of 121,154 of South Dakota's 123,822 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 53 patients remaining hospitalized due to the virus.

South Dakota has added residents between the ages of 12-15 to their percentage of vaccine series completed. From now on, the percentage of vaccine series completed in South Dakota will include residents 12 and older.