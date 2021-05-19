Medal of Honor recipient, Nebraska-native Charles Hagemeister passes away

UNDATED (KTIV) - A Lincoln, Nebraska-native, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor, has died.

74-year-old Charles Hagemeister died, Wednesday morning, at his home in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Then-Specialist Fourth Class Hagemeister was assigned as a medic to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division, U.S. Army, in Vietnam's Binh Dinh Province when the enemy attacked at night on March 20, 1967. His platoon was sent to secure the village of Tan An and prevent the escape of North Vietnamese regulars. While they moved through the village's graveyard, the enemy surrounded them on three sides and initiated intense fire. His platoon quickly suffered heavy casualties. For the next seven and a half hours, Hagemeister unhesitatingly faced the heavy fire several times to reach the wounded, offering medical aid and encouragement.

Prevented from evacuating the wounded by the hostile fire, he seized a rifle and eliminated a sniper, an enemy machine gun, and three enemy soldiers trying to encircle his position. With his men pinned down, Hagemeister ran to secure help from nearby platoon and positioned them so that he could more safely remove the wounded. He continued to evacuate the wounded as the enemy continued firing.

For all the lives he saved on that day, Hagemeister was presented the Medal of Honor by President Lyndon B. Johnson on May 14, 1968, in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.