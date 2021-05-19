No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel is being expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns. It comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel, and it’s complicating state efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of Israel. Analysts say the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.