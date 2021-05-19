NSAA approves girls wrestling as sanctioned sport

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - Girls wrestling is now a sanctioned sport in the Nebraska Schools Activities Association. The NSAA board of directors voted 8-0 to make girls wrestling a fully sanctioned high school sport.

Last year, girls wrestling was named an emerging sport. Girls wrestling will start in the 2021-2022 school year with 12 weight classes. The girls state meet will be integrated into the boys state meet next February. The girls will start with one class but that could expand in the future.