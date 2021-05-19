Prosecutors call first witness in Mapleton, IA murder trial

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - The first full day for the murder trial of 18-year-old Jay Lee Neubaum was underway Wednesday at the Monona County Courthouse in Onawa, Iowa.

Neubaum is accused of killing 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins last January in a garage in Mapleton, Iowa.

Prosecutors claim Neubaum shot Hopkins after an argument, while the defense argues it was an accident.

Special Agent Lynn Olesen was the only witness to take the stand this morning.

Olesen testified to several audio clips from his two initial interviews with Neubaum.

Throughout the interview with Olesen, Neubaum was adamant the gun was pointed at the ground and the gun discharged accidentally, with the bullet ricocheting off the floor and killing Hopkins. But Olesen noted several inconsistencies from other information he received from witnesses.