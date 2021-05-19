Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving through the area, giving us more widespread rain than what we had on Monday or Tuesday.



These will continue into the evening hours with coverage getting a little more sporadic as we head into the overnight.



Lows will end up near 60 degrees for a summer-like night.



Thursday likely starts off dry but we will again be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms develop as we head into the afternoon.



A few of these could get strong in northwest Iowa with gusty winds and some hail possible.



We continue to keep rain chances in the forecast; more on those chances tonight on News 4.